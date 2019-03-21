POLICE have launched a probe after a piece of human jawbone was discovered near a river.

The grim discovery was made on Saturday in Rowhedge.

Officers are now investigating and have been in the village since Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called at 2.35pm on Saturday March 16 with reports a jawbone believed to be human had been found along a river walk in Rowhedge.

"Enquiries are ongoing."