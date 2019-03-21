COMMUTERS were caught in delays following a crash involving six vehicles on the A12.

Vehicles have been left partially blocking the London-bound carriageway following the incident at about 6.20am.

The collision happened between junction 17 for Howe Green and junction 16 for Galleywood.

At 7.20am, Essex Highways' Traffic Control Centre reported traffic was queuing back as far as Hatfield Peverel.

A second collision has taken place on the southbound carriageway near junction 24 at Kelvedon.

Four vehicles are believed to be involved and the accident took place at around 8.30am.

Another collision on the northbound carriageway near Marks Tey caused delays earlier this morning.

UPDATE-A12 Londonbound – Accident involving four vehicles blocking lane one between J24 (Kelvedon) and J22 (Witham North)

Queuing traffic back to J25 (A120/Marks Tey) — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) March 21, 2019

The accident involved one vehicle and happened on the exit slip road for junction 25 and left one lane blocked.

All lanes on the road moving Londonbound have since been re-opened closer to Galleywood after the earlier accident.