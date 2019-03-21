COMMUTERS have been caught in delays following a crash involving six vehicles on the A12.

Vehicles have been left partially blocking the London-bound carriageway following the incident at about 6.20am.

The collision happened between junction 17 for Howe Green and junction 16 for Galleywood.

At 7.20am, Essex Highways' Traffic Control Centre reported traffic was queuing back as far as Hatfield Peverel.

A second collision has taken place on the southbound carriageway near junction 24 at Kelvedon.

Four vehicles are believed to be involved and the accident took place at around 8.30am.

Another collision on the northbound carriageway near Marks Tey caused delays earlier this morning.

The accident involved one vehicle and happened on the exit slip road for junction 25 and left one lane blocked.