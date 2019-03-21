A BABY suffered irreparable brain damage and died two months before his first birthday after hospital staff failed to realise he was in the dangerous breech position during his birth.

Henry Payne-Smith was starved of oxygen when it took midwives at Clacton Maternity Unit 23 minutes to deliver the rest of his body after his buttocks emerged.

Scans taken during his mum’s pregnancy highlighted Henry was in the breech position at 30 weeks and 33 weeks.

But an inquest at Chelmsford Coroner’s Court heard one of the midwives was unaware of the scan results as they were not kept on the same system as his mum’s antenatal medical records.

When Henry was born on July 5, 2017, he suffered significant brain damage and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. He died on May 1 last year.

The inquest concluded Henry died of natural causes after an undiagnosed breech in advanced labour and a difficult breech delivery.

Following the ruling, mum Sophie, 22, said: “The first time I got to see Henry properly was in hospital when all I could see at the end of the bed were wires.

“I just broke down in tears.

I didn’t want to see him like that.

“The doctors thought he would not survive and that we should say our goodbyes but Henry managed to defy the doctors.

“He was such an adorable and brave little boy who was a real fighter to the end.”

The inquest was told the unit was not equipped to deal with breech deliveries.

The court heard Sophie’s waters broke at 4.50am.

Midwives realised Henry was in the breech position at 4.55am.

Henry’s bottom came out first at 5.12am. However, the rest of his body was not delivered until 5.35am, the court was told.

An ambulance was called to transfer the baby to Colchester General Hospital.

Henry was resuscitated and placed in an induced coma.

He spent more than three weeks receiving specialist treatment before Sophie was allowed to take her son home at the end of August 2017.

Now she is campaigning to raise awareness of the dangers of a breech birth.

She said: “The nine months I had with him were the happiest of my life despite all the hurdles and challenges Henry faced.

“I would not wish the pain I continue to live with over his death on anyone."

Angela Tillet, medical director at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Clacton Hospital, said: “We wish to offer our deepest sympathies and condolences to Henry’s family at this difficult time.

“The coroner heard evidence from the midwives involved and also from an independent medical expert, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Malcolm Griffiths, who said that the circumstances were tragic but unavoidable.

“As with any tragic event where a life is lost we will review the coroner’s findings in detail and always strive to improve the quality of the care we provide to our patients and their families.”