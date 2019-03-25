WORKERS at a new McDonald’s restaurant in Clacton collected 20 bags of rubbish during a litter pick.



As part of the fast food chain’s Love Where You Live campaign, 15 employees step up to collect rubbish from the streets.

Craig Newnes, who runs the franchise, organised the blitz, which took place near the new Brook Retail Park outlet.

“Over 20 bags of litter were collected and the area certainly benefited from the groups efforts,” he said.

“I’m so proud of all of my team.

“Litter is a real issue in all towns and I feel it’s everyone’s responsibility to help address the problem.”

Mr Newnes added that staff at the new restaurant will be carrying out further initiatives.

He said: “Our new restaurant in Clacton now employs over 110 local staff and managers.

“Over the year we will be completing more litter events along with lots of charity and fundraising events that can involve our local community.

“Brook Retail Park is growing and the addition of the pub and hotel along with newly opened Lidl means it’s a great place to shop, have a meal and enjoy the facilities we have to offer, including free wi-if, iPads and a play area for the children.”