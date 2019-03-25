A PROJECT to revamp an overgrown nature reserve has been branded “criminal” by residents who complain wildlife has been lost to the cull.

Frinton and Walton Town Council has long planned to carry out extensive work at The Spinney, opposite Frinton railway station.

Benches, plants and footpaths will be installed in the area, with contractors clearing the site ahead of the transformation.

The council expects to spend around £120,000 on the project, planting 9,000 plants and bushes.

But at a recent meeting, some councillors said residents had lashed out against the cost of the project.

Walton councillor Delyth Miles said: “I have been inundated over the past few days because of the council tax rise and The Spinney.

“People are saying ‘what a waste of money’ and there is real anger, people who really like the wildlife are saying it is criminal.”

The town council recently approved a 22 per cent rise in the council’s precept from £437,690 to £541,822, resulting in a £69.07 charge for the average Band D house in 2019/20.

The increase works out as a rise of around 25p per household per week.

Councillor Terry Allen, who is heading up the project, said the rise is justified to help maintain a number of projects, including The Spinney.

He said: “I am stopped all the time, with people saying thanks for doing something about it after years and years.

“As for the council tax, we are talking about pennies a week.

“If you see a 10p or a 20p on the floor I doubt you’d pick it up.”

Town mayor Iris Johnson voiced her support.

She said: “Being a tourist area, I think it is an amazing thing to do as it has been in a disgusting state for so many years.

“It is a shame there are people who object to it.”

Councillor Vanda Watling said she is reserving judgement until the work is completed.

She said: “I think we should respect people if they have a different opinion.

“People move to Frinton, live here and stay here because they like it.

“Maybe they are a little bit concerned it is going to be Center Parcs-on-Sea.

“People are worried about the wildlife and maybe there should have been a little more concern about that.”