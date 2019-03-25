Extended race routes and a new spectator area have been unveiled for Tendring’s road rally.

The Corbeau Seats Rally, which was held for the first time last year, is returning to the district on Sunday, April 28.

Drivers will take to closed rural roads to compete in 12 stages along four routes.

Organisers Chelmsford Motor Club says this year there is a 20 per cent increase in stage miles for competitors as well as a new spectator area in St Mary’s, Little Bromley, to add to the ones returning from last year at Ship Hill, Bradfield, and Wick Road in Aingers Green.

Marshalls and stewards will be located around the routes with the public banned from standing on the roadside along the routes apart from the designated viewing areas for safety reasons. Event director Tony Clements said: “During the inaugural event last year the competing crews told us what a wonderful welcome they’d received from the people of Tendring and Clacton.

“Families were smiling and waving and enjoying a great day out. So we soon started planning for 2019 and will be delighted to come back.

“We’ve added more stage miles, an additional spectator area and a big screen on Clacton seafront to make the most of the wonderful atmosphere there.

“The number, speed and quality of entries coming in was amazing and we look forward to working with our partners and the people of Tendring and Clacton to make this another special event for the area.”

This year will see the first two stages of the rally merged meaning races will go through the village of Wix.

The service area for competing vehicles will be at Marine Parade West in Clacton with pit crews and a large screen television.

A ceremonial start will take place at 6pm on Saturday, April 27, with crews flagged away by Clacton MP Giles Watling.

Of the 125 cars taking part, there are set to be world rally cars and four-wheel drive turbocharged cars as well as historic cars. There are also set to be Subaru Impreza and Mitsubishi Evo cars.

For details on tickets for viewing areas visit corbeauseatsrally.co.uk.