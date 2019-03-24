I WANTED to see if I and the residents in Jaywick could have a voice.

We have a road simply called “Brooklands” which runs along the sea wall from Tamarisk Way to the Martello Holiday Park.

There is no street lights and no footpath.

Mef and a lot of residents have each contacted the council and simply told they don’t know who owns the road.

I personally have chased up a lot of people to get this resolved, but as of yet still no joy.

There are mothers trying to push babies in prams while holding torches and also trying to supervise their other children whilst walking up the road.

There are elderly with poor eyesight.

We have no choice but to walk along it as there is no footpath and when it turns into night it is so dark you simply cannot see your hand in front of your face.

Not forgetting the traffic, we have to try and not get run over by the bus or cars speeding along the road.

It is an accident waiting to happen and I’m sure a fatality too.

I have moved here from Birmingham and I am shocked at how nothing seems to be done in regards to public safety and caring for the residents of Brooklands area of Jaywick.

I also ask about rubbish bins at the steps along the beach wall on Brooklands, but I’m told they are seasonal despite residents living here all year round.

I am trying my best to make the Brooklands area the haven it can be with some love, time and attention.

Nicola Overton

Jaywick