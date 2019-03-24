BUS drivers in Clacton have postponed a planned strike as an “act of goodwill”, it is claimed.

Drivers at Hedingham Omnibuses’ depot in Stephenson Road, Clacton, were set to walk out on Monday morning.

The action was due to take place following a row with bosses over union recognition.

The company previously said replacement drivers would be brought in to ensure passengers were not affected by the strike.

But the action was postponed on Sunday night.

Hedingham, which is owned by the Go Ahead Group, runs most of the bus routes in the Clacton area after First withdrew its services last July.

A spokesman for the firm said: ‘The proposed strike for Monday, March 18, was called off Sunday when it became clear that Unite did not have the support and our drivers would work as normal.

“We will continue to converse with the unions regarding their requests.”

Angry drivers had called for action after claiming the company’s managers would not listen to their concerns.

One driver said: “The drivers are upset about conditions and the way they have been treated by management for the past four years. We have decided that enough is enough. Duties have been getting longer and wages haven’t increased as much as should have.”

Union members said they want a union recognised within the company, but they were left unhappy the company wanted to choose the union representative – and didn’t want to pay the representative on ‘stand down’ days. Unite regional officer Steve Linger said: “In no way has the resolve of the drivers’ weakened in their pursuit of the legitimate recognition of Unite the union by Hedingham Omnibus.

“The drivers at a well-attended meeting on Sunday decided as an act of goodwill to postpone the strike action set for Monday.

“This is to allow the company more time to enter into meaningful negotiations.

“Unite is ready to immediately engage in such talks.”