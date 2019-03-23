DELIGHTED youngsters learned more about the miracle of birth when they watched adorable chicks hatch.

As part of a series of activities to mark Red Nose Day, youngsters at Little Pals Day Nursery, in Jaywick Lane, Clacton, got the chance to witness little chicks emerge from their eggs.

Gill Smith, director at the nursery, said: “There were nine adorable chicks.

“It was a beautiful moment, the children were amazed and their faces just lit up.”

The nursery marked Red Nose Day, held on Friday to support Comic Relief, by having all of the children don their pyjamas and enjoy a day of fun and games.

Comic Relief and Sport Relief have raised more than £1 billion for charities helping children in need and the impoverished.

“Everybody wore pyjamas or all red and we had lots of activities in the rooms,” added Mrs Smith.

“They were playing with red play dough and we had a lot of music.

“It was a Friday funday.”

Parents also showed their support for the nursery’s fundraiser by donating what they could to the cause.