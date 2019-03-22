A VETERAN performer is stopping off in Clacton as part of his final tour.

Charlie Landsborough has announced his plans to retire from touring this year to concentrate on writing and recording his music. He is now undertaking an extended Farewell Tour.

The performer issued a message to his fans saying: “I will certainly miss you all but will never forget your great kindness and support and will always treasure the wonderful memories I have of the lovely times I have had with you.”

Known for his major successes such as My Forever Friend, Colour of the Wind and I Will Love You All My Life, Charlie’s show encompass all genres of music from his beautiful ballads to folk, blues, rock’n’roll, pop and gospel.

Charlie has a long history in the music industry, where his career started in the 1970s. During his career he gained success in 1994 with his song My Forever Friend, and has been awarded best songwriter, best male vocalist and best international country album gongs.

He received ultimate recognition when he was inducted into the British Country Music Hall of Fame in 2011.

With multiple awards, albums and hit songs Charlie is one of Britain’s musical legends, with a fan base that stretches across the globe from his home city of Liverpool to Australia and New Zealand.

Ahead of his tours Charlie is released his new album The Attic Collection, comprising a collection of some of his musical memorabilia, some of which was actually recorded in an attic.

Charlie is performing at Clacton’s West Cliff Theatre on Saturday, April 6 at 7.30pm.

For tickets, or more information, visit westcliffclacton.co.uk or call 01255 433344.