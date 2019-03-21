A TINA Turner tribute act will prove she’s simply the best when she arrives in Clacton.

Ten years have passed since the country’s leading Tina Turner tribute first sprang to life in the vibrant city of Liverpool, but a Lifetime Achievement Award and many other accolades along the way have earned Justine Riddoch’s Totally Tina a deserved top spot in the musical tribute world.

Justine admits she has been observing her beloved muse from the start - constantly honing her impersonation with passion and an unrivalled attention to detail, to deliver the most authentic recreation of the rock’n’roll queen’s live performances.

She’s determined the show will always be known as simply the best, which is particularly fitting as this year is the 30th anniversary of the much-loved song of the same name.

The cast and crew of Totally Tina are pulling out all the stops this year with the promise of a brand new, custom-made performance featuring a whole host of fresh ideas, coupled with the band’s now famous humour.

This year’s production is a heady mix of nostalgia and surprise with all the favourite Tina Turner hits, her best duets, much-loved covers and the odd twist in the tale.

Justine, a past winner of cult talent show Stars In Their Eyes, has been singing professionally for 27 years. She said: “I am so proud of what we have achieved with this production.

“Having been told on many occasions that I sounded like Tina, I decided to take the plunge and then spent hours familiarising myself with her life story and scrutinising video footage to watch mannerisms and body movements.

“We always add our own personality to the show each year.

“The element of surprise keeps things fresh, but my ultimate aim is to remain faithful to a Tina Turner live concert, and bring the best version of this amazing woman, her voice, her passion and even her legs, to her many fans. That’s why we love it when people tell us that they go away feeling as though they have seen the real thing.”

Totally Tina will be at Clacton’s Princes Theatre on Friday, April 12.

For tickets, visit princestheatre.co.uk.