A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of making a hoax bomb threat while he was on board a coach.

The 20-year-old remains in custody after being arrested in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, March 20).

He was on board the coach on the M11 near Stansted Airport when he is alleged to have made the claims.

Passengers raised their concerns to the driver, who stopped the coach on the motorway and called police.

The road was closed in both directions between junction 7 and 8 before reopening at around 6am.

The A120 was also closed at Stansted Airport to traffic heading towards London.

Essex Police says it is not treating the incident as a terror related incident.