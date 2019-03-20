A TEENAGE girl from Clacton has been handed a Criminal Behaviour Order banning her from loitering outside shops or causing trouble.

The 14-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was issued with the 12-month order after being dealt with by police numerous times for instances of assault, theft, public order offences, assaulting a police officer and anti-social behaviour.

The orders are given to those who cause disorder or nuisance issues and are granted by the Crown Prosecution Service to help officers enforce order and protect the community.

The order prohibits the girl from acting in an anti-social manner which causes nuisance or annoyance to member of the public and loitering outside or entering a school or educational facility in Tendring, of which she is not a student.

It also forbids her from loitering outside any Co-op store in the Clacton area and associating with people, named in the order, in a public place.

PC Nicola Southgate, from the Clacton Community Policing Team, said: "Whilst we can't name this individual due to her age, we hope that this shows the type of action we are taking against those who continual commit crime and cause disorder within our community.

"We need the community to help by reporting not only crime but anti-social behaviour too, by calling 101.

"This enables us to understand the concerns of the community and build a comprehensive picture around crime in the area, so that we can take action.

“Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org. In an emergency always dial 999."