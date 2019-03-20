A TEENAGER has appeared in court accused of making a threatening phone call to the leader of a mosque in Colchester.

At Colchester Magistrates’ Court yesterday 18-year-old John Thursting denied one charge of sending an electronic communication conveying a threatening message for the purpose of causing distress or alarm.

Thursting, of The Green, Tendring, is alleged to have called Iman Ahmad Habib via a withheld number on Saturday afternoon.

Philip Pearson, prosecuting, said: “On March 16 the Iman received a phone call.

“He was at that point working on pastoral care and with other persons in their home.

“He answered the call and he was asked if he was Iman of the Colchester Mosque.

“He receives many phone calls in respect of his duties so he said yes.

“The male said ‘Just to let you know I am coming down there tomorrow to shoot you all’.”

Thursting denies this was said over the call.

After consulting with a colleague the Iman reported the incident to the police who arrested Thursting the following day after tracing the withheld number.

Mr Pearson said the call caused particular alarm for those at the mosque because it took place the day after more than 50 people were killed by a gunman at mosques in New Zealand.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction over the case.

Chairman of the bench Lucy Lavender said: “Due to the nature of this offence, the timing of it in relation to the massacre in New Zealand, the religious nature of it and the distress caused we do not feel this is suitable for summary trial and we are declining jurisdiction.”

Thursting will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on April 16 for a trial preparation hearing. An application for bail was denied. He was remanded at a Young Offenders’ Institution until his next appearance at court.