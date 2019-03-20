A MAN has admitted causing damage to a property in an arson attack.

Gordon Bees set a fire in Lilac Avenue, St Osyth, on New Years Day this year.

The 65-year-old admitted a charge of arson at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The court heard Bees was entering the plea on a basis which the Crown Prosecution Service would have to decide whether was acceptable before a sentencing hearing on April 9.

Some £3,200 worth of damage was done to the exterior of the property and estimates are still being carried out as to the extent of the damage inside.

A pre-sentence report will be compiled before Bees, also of Lilac Avenue, is sentenced.

He was remanded in custody.

Judge Patricia Lynch QC said: "I'm standing this out for reports.

"The prosecution need time to consider the plea and I have not seen your basis of plea so will not say anything about it one or another.

"I anticipate you will be back in court in April and you will be sentenced."