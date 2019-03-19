POLICE are appealing for dash cam footage after two officers were injured in Dedham.

Officers followed a car they believed to be stolen towards Gun Hill shortly before 10.20am yesterday (March 18).

The car failed to stop for officers and rammed the police car backwards by 20 feet, leaving both officers with neck and back injuries.

They have both been discharged from hospital.

The car has been described as a gunmetal grey Mercedes E220 Sport with a black roof.

Police believe the driver of the car was a man in his 40s and he had a blonde woman in the passenger seat with him.

As a result of the collision, officers believe that the car will have substantial damage to the back of the vehicle.

Superintendent Nick Morris, head of operational policing command, said: “This is an appalling incident and I want anyone who witnessed it, or may have seen the car since, to come forward and speak to us.

“Using a car as a weapon is unspeakably dangerous and reckless and I won’t tolerate our officers being assaulted.

“If you have information about this incident, please call the Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 290 of 18/03.

"Alternatively, if you don’t feel comfortable speaking to us, you can call Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.”