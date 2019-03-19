A HAUL of drugs and thousands of pounds have been seized as a crackdown continues in Colchester and Tendring.

In Clacton 13 people were stopped and searched during a week and a further seven people were arrested as part of Operation Smuggler.

The operation aims to use a mixture of tactics, including overt and covert patrols and the execution of warrants, to crackdown on criminals attempting to sell drugs.

On Tuesday, March 12, the North Operation Raptor team executed a warrant at an address in Wellesley Road.

Officers found 60 wraps of what was believed to be Class A drugs, along with a thousands of pounds in cash.

A 25-year-old man, a 43-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman in connection with the warrant were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

The trio have now been released under investigation.

Another warrant carried out in Hayes Road, Clacton, resulted in the arrest of a 39-year-old woman for failing to appear at court in connection with a drug offence.

In Colchester, officers stopped and searched 17 people throughout the week and made another four arrests.

On Wednesday, March 13, a 31-year-old man from Colchester was arrested after the car he was travelling in as a passenger failed to stop for officers.

Officers arrested a man after the car finally stopped on Mersea Road and the driver ran off.

The passenger was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, after possible drugs were found.

Enquiries are ongoing to find the driver and the arrested man has been released under investigation.

This was in addition to the arrests made in Castle Park, in Colchester, during the same day.

At the park officers arrested two men on suspicion of drug, weapon and assault offences.

The weapon was found was an imitation firearm and the two men have now been released under investigation.

Detective superintendent Leighton Hammett said: "Last week saw our officers build upon some really good work following the launch of Operation Smuggler.

"We will continue to carry out increased covert and high visibility patrols both in Tendring and Colchester, targeting individuals that our intelligence suggest are involved in drug dealing activity.

"We'll be gathering even more information and taking action again those involved in crime.

"We are really keen to hear from anyone in the community who has concerns or information around drug activity or weapons within the area. Information can be given to your local police station by calling 101, or completely anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

"In an emergency always dial 999."