McDonald’s has become the latest fast food company to launch a new vegan option... McVegan nuggets.

The plant-based offering is currently being offered in some of its Norway outlets.

A spokesman said the vegan nuggets are made with mashed potato, chickpeas, onion, carrots and corn.

They are then coated in a layer of breadcrumbs and fried until crispy, making them look and feel just like regular chicken nuggets.

It’s not the first vegan product to his McDonald’s ever-expanding menu.

The fast food company currently offers customers soy-based McVegan burger in Finland and a McFalafel in Sweden.

In January, McDonald’s released a vegan-friendly Happy Meal in the UK which includes a Spicy Veggie Wrap made from red pesto, sweetcorn and breadcrumbs.