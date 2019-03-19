WE could be in for a very warm week this week as the Met Office announces 'hotter than average' temperatures.
Maximum temperatures for this time of year average at around 11 degrees in the south east.
However today will see temperatures hit at least 15 degrees, and tomorrow will see temperatures of 17 degrees.
It comes after Storm Gareth hit parts of the south east last week, with winds and rain battering parts of the country.
You may feel rather warm over the next couple of days, with temperatures above average for March 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/Z3RuuA7BBp— Met Office (@metoffice) March 19, 2019
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment