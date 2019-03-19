A BUNGALOW suffered smoke damage after a an oven sparked a fire in the kitchen.

Fire crews were first called to a bungalow in Clapgate Drive, Little Clacton, at around 5.30am this morning.

When they arrived, they found a fire had started in the kitchen.

The crews worked to extinguish the gflames by 6am.

Andy Marshall, watch manager, said: "The fire started after a plastic bowl was left on the top of an oven, which was then accidently turned on.

"Thankfully the smoke alarm alerted the homeowner to the fire and she was then able to get out and call 999.

"It's really important to keep your oven and hob area clear when you've finished cooking.

"Make sure you keep tea towels and cloths away from the cooker and hob too and always double check the cooker is off when you’ve finished cooking."

The bungalow has suffered some smoke damage.