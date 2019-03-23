MOTHER'S Day is next Sunday, and there's a chance you have not planned anything with the special lady yet!

If you are still looking for something to do on Sunday, March 31, we have put together a small list of venues offering lunches or fun trips out.

1. Barleylands Farm, Billericay

It’s a great place to visit with all the family and mums get in for free on Mother's Day.

Spoil mum with trip to the Farm Park, a tasty treat in the Tiptree Pantry and Tearooms or browse the shops and boutiques in The Village.

To find out more visit https://www.barleylands.co.uk/

2. Museum of Power, Maldon

The museum is offering a Mother's Day afternoon tea - to be served in the traditional way delivering a classic combination of finger sandwiches, savoury pastries, scones with clotted cream and jam, and a selection of cakes.

To find out more visit www.museumofpower.org.uk/

3. Wivenhoe House, Colchester

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Wivenhoe House by treating mum to a traditional roast dinner in the brasserie.

Please call 01206 863666 to book.

4. Braintree Town Hall (This event is on Saturday, March 30)

Enjoy a selection of sandwiches, cakes, tea and coffee in beautiful and historic surroundings for £15 each. To book call 01376 557776.

5. Lifehouse Spa, Thorpe-le-Soken

There are a range of spa packages available if you really want to treat mum! A massage and afternoon tea sounds like the perfect day.

To find out more visit https://www.lifehouse.co.uk/

6. Mother’s Day at Colchester Zoo, Colchester (Sat 30th and Sun 31st)

Join Colchester Zoo and treat mum to a ‘make your own’ afternoon tea, at Penguini’s restaurant. No need to pre-book, just visit on the day.

There are two packages available, the Silver Package is £9.95 per person and includes a selection of sandwiches, a Tiptree bar, a scone & jam and a hot drink of your choice. The Gold Package is £12.95 per person and includes a small bottle of wine with your afternoon tea. More information can be found at www.colchester-zoo.com.

7. Mother’s Day Baskets at Poplar Nurseries, Marks Tey (Sat 30th)

Take mum out for the day at Poplar Nurseries garden centre. Plant a beautiful flower basket and make a card for the mums in your life, whether it’s your mother or grandmother. The workshop will take place on Saturday, March 30th at 10am. Tickets cost £9.99 per child. To book, visit poplarnurseries.co.uk.

8. Essex Police Museum, Chelmsford (Sat 30th)

Visit Essex Police Museum on Saturday, March 20th, to take part in their Mother’s Day crafts. Starting at 10am, guests will be given materials to create a heart shaped wreath and a card for their mum. The workshop will cost £2 per person.

9. Mother’s Day at Old MacDonald’s Farm, Brentwood

Visit Old MacDonald’s Farm this Mother’s Day to celebrate with your mum. There are a variety of activities taking place on the Farm, with Mary Martin from ArtBound. Guests will be encouraged to make special presents for their mums or carers, all included in the entry fee. Activities include creating a scented bath bomb and decorating a flower pot. Mums can also redeem a free cup of tea and slice of cake. Normal entry fees apply. Voucher and more details can be found on omdfarm.co.uk.