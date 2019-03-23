SCHOOLS in Essex offering Breakfast Clubs could benefit from a £1,000 grant.

Kellogg’s is doubling the number of grants it offers to school breakfast clubs across the UK.

The scheme will help to provide breakfast to more than 600 UK schools in the communities that need them the most.

Schools can apply for £1000 grants to help give their school children the best start to the day.

Oli Morton, managing director for Kellogg’s UK and Ireland, said: “Kellogg’s has supported breakfast clubs in the UK for 20 years and we are delighted to be able to support significantly more clubs through our grants programme in 2019.

“We are proud to have established many breakfast clubs up and down the country that contribute vastly to improving children’s attendance and attainment as well as alleviating hunger in some cases. It’s not just the children that benefit – it’s a lifeline for parents too.”

Schools in can apply by visiting www.kelloggs.co.uk/breakfastclubs.