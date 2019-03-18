IT seems napping may do more than just reboot our energy levels and improve our mood.

New research from Science Daily has found people who took advantage of a midday snooze were more likely to have a noticeable drop in blood pressure compared with those who did not nap.

Dr Sarah Brewer, expert in nutritional medicine, said: "Taking a midday nap was associated with an average 5 mmHg fall in systolic blood pressure compared with those who did not take a nap.

"And, for every 60 minutes of midday sleep, average blood pressure across a 24-hour period decreased by 3 mmHg.

"While this may not sound like much, a reduction in average blood pressure of just 2 mmHg can reduce your risk of a heart attack by as much as 10 per cent.”