ALL Greater Anglia lines are facing disruption this morning due to a number of faults.

There is a fault with the signalling system between London Liverpool Street and Hackney Downs and trains have to run at reduced speed on some lines.

Train services running to and from these stations may be delayed by up to 20 minutes. Disruption is expected until 11am.

Network Rail is at the affected site and is working to rectify the fault.

There is also a defective track at Seven Kings which is affecting trains on the Norwich, Ipswich, Clacton, Colchester, Chelmsford and Southend Victoria lines.



Network Rail is en route to the affected site.

Train services running through these station may be delayed by up to 15 minutes. Disruption is expected until 11am.