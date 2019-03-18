The organisers of a mural in memory of singer Keith Flint have spoken out about the works.

Following the tragic death of The Prodigy’s Keith Flint, Southend BID has commissioned Southend artist John Bulley to create a unique tribute to the iconic vocalist and frontman.

Flint, aged 49, was found dead at his home in Great Dunmow earlier this month, leaving friends, family and fans shocked and deeply saddened by his passing.

The huge painting will be created by John Bulley in situ on Southend High Street. Titled Twisted Animator the profile image of Flint at the height of his fame, is inspired by the Prodigy’s biggest hit, Firestarter.

Southend BID manager Alison Dewey said: “I thought it might be a nice tribute to a brilliant Essex frontman and I, like many people of my generation who experienced the rave scene of the late 80’s and 90’s, loved The Prodigy!

"John’s painting is a wonderful way to remember Keith.”

“John’s painting of Keith follows on from his previous works in the town centre and on the seafront. People will remember his eye-catching Princess Leia from ‘Star Wars’ on Eastern Esplanade and portrait of The Libertines’ singer Pete Doherty, in Nelson Mews.”

Flint also performed lead vocals on the Prodigy’s other Number One hit, Breathe, while Firestarter became their biggest US success with the group subsequently credited for playing a leading role in bringing dance music into the mainstream in the country.

Firestarter’s black and white video, featuring the wild-eyed, gurning Flint, was initially banned by the BBC after it was screened on Top of the Pops, following complaints from parents saying that it had frightened their children.

The lyrics, including the line “I'm the self-inflicted, mind detonator, yeah, I'm the one infected, twisted animator” were Flint’s first for the group. In 2008, he told Q Magazine: “They were about being onstage: this is what I am. Some of it is a bit deeper than it seems.”

Visitors can see Bulley’s artwork underneath the railway bridge spanning the High Street.