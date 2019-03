BURGLARS stole cash after breaking into a man's home.

Police are appealing for information about a burglary in Gilders Way, Clacton, between 2.30am and 7am on Monday, March 11.

A man reported suspects entered his home and stolen an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/38559/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.