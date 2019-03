BURGLARS broke into a woman's home in the middle of the night.

Police are appealing for information about a burglary in Land Close, Clacton, at around 3.45am on Wednesday, March 13.

Burglars managed to get inside a house before being disturbed by a woman inside and running off empty handed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/39696/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.