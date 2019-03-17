A Love Island star was found hanged in a London park, police have confirmed.

Mike Thalassitis was found in a park yesterday.

The Metropolitan Police said they were not treating the 26-year-old man's death as suspicious after his body was tragically found in Edmonton, North London.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called to a park near Latymer Way, N9 at 09:28hrs on Saturday, 16 March to reports of a man found hanged.

"Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a man, aged in his 20s, deceased.

"At this early stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious.

"The man's next of kin have been informed.

"A file will be prepared for the coroner."