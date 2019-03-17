Chelmsford City Football Club has paid tribute to its former player after his death.

Tributes have poured in after reality star Mike Thalassitis was found dead in the woods near his Essex home yesterday.

Before his rise to prominence on Love Island, Mike was a footballer after rising through the ranks at Stevenage FC.

He then went on to appear for a number of teams including Bishop’s Stortford, Concord Rangers and Chelmsford City.

He last played fooball for Margate in 2017.

Following his death, tributes have flooded in from all corners including from his former team Chelmsford City who posted: “The club are saddened to hear the news of the passing of former Clarets striker Mike Thalassitis.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to his family and friends at this sad time.”