Mike Thalassitis is said to have been struggling with debts and wracked with grief in the days before his death, sources revealed.

Love Island star Mike, 26, affectionately known as "Muggy" during his time on the ITV 2 show, was found dead in woodland near his home on Saturday evening.

As tributes flooded in for the former footballer, pals revealed he was devastated after his beloved nan died aged 94 - he had moved into her her home becoming her full time carer in the weeks before her death.

Sources also said Mike was dealing with huge debts after overextending himself with a party lifestyle. He was also said to be broken hearted after his split from Megan McKenna.

Fellow Love Island stars paid tribute to "true gent" Mike.

Dom Lever, who starred on the 2017 series of the show with Mike, wrote: "I’m shocked at the news!! Me and MikeThalassitis may not have seen eye to eye but he was a top guy.

"You get a psychological evaluation before and after you go on the show but hands down once you are done on the show you don’t get any support unless you’re number one"

Mike was a former footballer who enjoyed a successful playing career before he found fame on the ITV2 dating show in 2017.

His behaviour on the show saw him earn the nickname 'Muggy Mike' as well as a reputation as a reality villain.

Mike also took part in Celebs Go Dating in 2018, alongside fellow stars like Made In Chelsea's Sam Thompson and TOWIE's Gemma Collins.