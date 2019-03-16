A reality TV star has been found dead near his home.

Love Island hunk, Mike Thalassitis has been found dead in woods near his Essex home aged just 26.

Mike was a former footballer who enjoyed a successful playing career before he found fame on the ITV2 dating show in 2017.

His behaviour on the show saw him land the nickname 'Muggy Mike' as well as a reputation as a reality villain.

Shocked fans took to Twitter to express their sadness at the news.

Mike also took part in Celebs Go Dating in 2018, alongside fellow stars like Made In Chelsea's Sam Thompson and TOWIE's Gemma Collins.

Mike, who came from a Cypriot family, last played football for Margate in 2017.