CLACTON Pier has had to close its outdoor rides for safety reasons due to weather warnings.

With strong winds battering Essex this weekend, the Clacton Pier team posted a message on social media.

It said: "Quick update! Sorry but outdoor rides closed due to strong winds.

"Don't forget golf, soft play, bowling, amusements, seaquarium, and Dockside Dodgems will be open.

" Expect rides to be back tomorrow. Have a great weekend!"