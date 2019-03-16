POLICE are looking for a man following the theft of an ATM.

They would like to speak to Darryl Newman, 35, about an ATM theft from Co-Op in Spar Road, Hockley, on Wednesday, September 5, at around 1.55am.

Newman has links to Clacton and Southend and has a stud in his left ear and a scar on one of his hands. He is known to use the alias Darryl Burton.

Anyone with information is asked to call our Serious and Organised Crime Team North on 101 or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.