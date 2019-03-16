TENDRING Baby Bank will be collecting donations of new and used items and giving out information at Asda in Clacton today.

Baby Bank launched after Georgia Reed-Phillips was inspired watching a Channel 4 show Dispatches Born on the Breadline.

She set up the Tendring branch to help families and carers with children up to the age of five.

From 10am to 4pm today, Saturday March 16, volunteers will be at the Asda supermarket in Clacton collecting donations of new and used items as well as giving out information about the group.

For March they are specifically asking for donations of changing mats, children's underwear, and cot sheets as well as gifts for Mother’s Day for the mums and the carers.

Baby Bank Tendring has also been chosen for the Green Token Giving Programme, which means from April 1 you can give green tokens earned from shopping in the store to help the service get a possible £200 or £500 cashpot.

For more information about the service email babybanktendring@yahoo.com or find them on Facebook.