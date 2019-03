POLICE are appealing for information to find Ross Whitford, 23, about burglary offences in Essex and Hertfordshire.

Whitford, from Hertfordshire, has a scar on the left side of his face and has links to Stanstead Abbotts.

Anyone with information is asked to call our Serious and Organised Crime Team North on 101 or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.