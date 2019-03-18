A LEGENDARY pop band will be supporting Tears for Fears when the perform at an outdoor concert at Colchester’s Castle Park.

ABC, led by singer Martin Fry, will be performing ahead of Tears for Fears on July 28.

Tears for Fears, made up of Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith, produced classics such as Everybody Wants To Rule The World, Shout, Mad World, Woman In Chains, Pale Shelter, and more.

After announcing their performance in Colchester earlier this month, ABC said they would be joining the show as special guests.

ABC’s hit songs include Tears Are Not Enough, Poison Arrow, The Look Of Love and All Of My Heart.

Tickets for Tears for Fears are now on sale.

For more information on the concert, or to buy tickets, visit www.tearsforfears.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.lhgtickets.com or www.colchester-events.co.uk.