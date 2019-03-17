AN 80s charity night for Diamond-Blackfan anaemia is happening.

The United Services Club, in Harwich, is holding the event to raise money for the charity next weekend.

Diamond-Blackfan anaemia is a rare bone marrow failure disorder, usually diagnosed before 12 months of age.

Patients with it fail to produce red blood cells properly and may need treatment ranging from monthly blood transfusions to regular steroid treatment, and in some cases bone marrow transplants.

The charity night is on Saturday, March 23, at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £6 from the club.