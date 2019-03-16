His hurricane-swept hair, wild shirts and quirky mannerisms, make him one of the most recognisable stand-ups in comedy and TV. And when he delivers his terrific, unrelenting one-liners, he’s an unstoppable comedic force.

But funny man Milton Jones, a seasoned regular on comedy panel shows such as Mock The Week and Live at the Apollo, wasn’t always the deadpan specialist he is today.

In his brand new show ‘Work In Progress’, which comes to the Braintree Arts Theatre on March 22, Milton ‘‘reveals the truth about being an international spy’’ and how he was actually forced into comedy after being given a ‘‘disappointing new identity.’’

It will be unashamedly absurd and unapologetically surreal, but we wouldn’t expect anything less from the Surrey born humourist.

Tickets are £15 and can be purchased from www.braintreeartstheatre.com