POLICE plan to step up patrols around mosques in Essex after a terror attack in New Zealand.

Initial reports said 49 people had died and another 20 were seriously injured after an extremist attack on two mosques in Christchurch on Friday morning.

The shooter appeared to live stream the shocking act on social media sites.

Essex Police Chief Constable BJ Harrington said: “I was saddened to hear about the appalling events in New Zealand and on behalf of everyone at Essex Police I send sincere condolences to all those affected.

“Today we will be stepping up our reassurance patrols around mosques and increasing engagement with communities of all faiths, giving advice on how people and places can protect themselves.

“We have strong communities across the county who I know will be uniting following these events and ensuring that we stand together against acts of terrorism.

“Places of worship can also use our online training package ‘ACT Awareness eLearning’ for advice on Protective Security and how to react should the worst happen.

"I’d also encourage everyone to be aware of our Run, Hide, Tell advice.

“We take all forms of extremism seriously and anyone with concerns about someone becoming radicalised can get advice and support through the PREVENT programme at www.ltai.info."