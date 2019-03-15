One win in the last five has left Colchester United's play-off hopes on a knife edge.

The dip in form has coincided with injuries to midfield trio Harry Pell, Tom Lapslie and Brandon Comley.

But is it Lapslie's dogged screening of the back four which the U's have missed most?

Gazette sports reporters Jon Waldron and Matt Plummer review last week's action and preview tomorrow's game in our latest Colchester Chat podcast.

The sports reporter also discuss: