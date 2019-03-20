RIGHT to Buy homeowners who sold their properties in Tendring made some of the lowest average profits in the county.

While sellers in Epping Forest, Brentwood and Chelmsford profited between more than £70,000, those in Tendring reaped just £47,890.

The figures form part of a major BBC investigation revealing homes bought and sold under the scheme in England and Wales have made a combined profit of £4.3billion in real terms.

A Chartered Institute of Housing spokesman said: “We think the time is right to suspend it in England to stem the loss of homes for social rent, which are often the only genuinely affordable option for people on lower incomes.

“Not only are we failing to build enough homes for social rent - Right to Buy means we are losing them at a time when millions of people need genuinely affordable housing more than ever.”