MORE than £200,000 has been given to support young people with their mental health.

The North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has awarded £230,000 to six organisations - Mid and North East Essex Mind, the Maze Group, the Ark Centre, Beat, Reprezent and Community 360’s Wild Wellbeing project.

Mind is working on a project for young people aged 16 to 19 who have autism or ADHD.

The project will focus on early intervention, signposting to support and peer mentoring. It has received £99,540 from the CCG and will begin the project in April.

Pam Green, the CCG’s director of transformation and strategy, said: “The mental health and wellbeing of children and young people is a key issue and we are working with our partners in the North East Essex Health and Wellbeing Alliance, as part of the development of the NHS Long Term Plan, to ensure all children have the opportunity for the best start in life with access to the right support. We are looking to continue to fund health initiatives led by voluntary services.”