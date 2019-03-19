CLACTON Labour members are running a campaign to help girls and women suffering from period poverty.

Campaigners will donate sanitary products and deliver them to charities.

Raven Lee Gibson, 19, said donations have already been made to the Salvation Army and Open Road.

Raven said: “The UK Government has pledged to end period poverty by 2030, but this is not soon enough.

“One in ten girls in the UK are unable to afford sanitary products and 140,000 of them miss school each year.

“Women on low incomes say they are often forced to choose between buying food or sanitary products.

“No girl or woman should suffer the distressing stigma of being unable to afford sanitary products and no young women should have to miss vital days of their education because they cannot afford to buy them.”