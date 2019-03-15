MAPS of new extended race routes and a new spectator area have been unveiled for Tendring’s road rally.

The Corbeau Seats Rally, which was held for the first time last year, is returning to the district on April 28.

Drivers will take to closed rural roads to compete in 12 stages along four different routes.

Organisers, Chelmsford Motor Club, say this year there is a 20 per cent increase in stage miles for competitors as well as a new spectator area in St Mary’s, Little Bromley, to add to the ones returning from last year at Ship Hill, Bradfield, and Wick Road in Aingers Green via Weeley Heath.

Marshals and stewards will be located around the routes with the public banned from standing on the roadside along the routes, apart from the designated viewing areas, for safety reasons.

Event director Tony Clements said: “During the inaugural event last year the competing crews were immediately telling us what a wonderful welcome they’d received from the people of Tendring and Clacton.

“Families were smiling and waving and enjoying a great day out.

“So we soon started planning for 2019 and will be delighted to come back.

“We’ve added more stage miles, an additional spectator area and a big screen on Clacton seafront to make the most of the wonderful atmosphere there.

“The number, speed and quality of entries coming-in was amazing and we look forward to working with our partners and the people of Tendring and Clacton to make this another special event for the area.”

This year will see the first two stages of the rally merged, meaning races will go through the village of Wix and into Bradfield.

The service area for competing vehicles will be at Marine Parade West in Clacton with pit crews and a large-screen television.

A ceremonial start will take place at 6pm on Saturday with crews flagged away by MP Giles Watling.

Of the 125 cars taking part, there are set to be world rally cars and four-wheel drive turbocharged cars as well as historic cars including the Ford Escort and a 1967 Austin Cooper Mini, a VW Beetle, Porsche 911, Metro 6R4 and a Triumph TR7 V8. There are also set to be plenty of Subaru Impreza and Mitsubishi Evo cars.

For more details, visit corbeauseatsrally.co.uk.