THE hard work of apprentices from across north Essex has been celebrated at a special event.

More than 30 apprentices, some of whom are long-serving staff at Tendring Council, were awarded with certificates for their dedication towards achieving various qualifications.

Certificates of achievement were handed out to apprentices by Debianne Messenger, work-based learning manager, and certificates of merit were also awarded to those who have “blazed a trail” and gone the extra mile in their apprenticeships.

Tendring Council chief executive Ian Davidson thanked the Career Track team for the work that they do. He said: “This is absolutely key in terms of the way we can grow our future with new staff, and in terms of capacity of what we can do as a council, 13 per cent of Tendring Council staff were previously on our apprenticeship programme.”