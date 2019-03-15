Strong winds are set to return to Essex this weekend.

Storm Gareth may have blown through earlier this week, but now the Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for strong winds.

Colchester could see wind gusts of up to 45mph on Saturday.

The weather warning is in place from 4am to 9pm.

The warning said: "A spell of strong winds is expected to affect southern UK, the strongest winds adjacent to coasts in the west and south.

"It's likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

"Delays to public transport are likely, with longer journey times for rail and bus services.

"Difficult driving conditions are possible, with delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges the main concern."