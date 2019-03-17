TAKING its name from a Roman mosaic hidden for centuries, Lion Walk dates back much further than the 1970s shopping centre.

A huge archaeological dig between 1971 and 1974 revealed a large Roman house stood there in the 4th Century.

The mosaic, of a lion, was found outside where Boots now is and given to Colchester Castle Museum and a replica put up in the shopping centre in 2009.

Lion Walk eventually became a house-lined street leading to the Red Lion coaching inn and dominated by Lion Walk church, built in 1863.

These streets and buildings were demolished, after the archaeological dig, to make way for the new Lion Walk precinct which opened in 1976.