You have until the end of tomorrow to bid for free tickets to attractions across Essex.

Hundreds of residents will be able to visit attractions as part of Visit Essex’s third Big Weekend.

Essex Big Weekend is designed to encourage residents to rediscover amazing things to see and do in their home county.

Attractions have donated free tickets or experiences for residents to use on April 6 and 7.

Residents can bid for available tickets to as many attractions as they wish from until March 17.

At midnight on Sunday the website will be closed for applications.

A ballot will then be drawn, randomly selecting winners for attractions from those who have applied.

You will receive an email if you have been successful or unsuccessful in the ballot.

If successful, you will be sent an email with a link to your ticket, which you must download, print and take along to the attraction with you.

There are more than 60 experiences on offer.

These include:

Audley End House and Gardens

RHS Garden Hyde Hall

Rope Runners

Lee Valley White Water Centre

Colchester Zoo

Colchester Castle

Stow Maries Aerodrome

Beach huts in Maldon

Barleylands

Adventure Island

Beth Chatto Gardens

Chelmsford City Racecourse

Hedingham Castle

Naze Tower

Splash Park, Maldon

Tiptree Tearooms

Southend Pier

To bid visit essexbigweekend.co.uk.

Two tickets per household will be allocated by ballot to the lucky winners.