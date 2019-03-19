CLACTON Pier’s oldest building is set to host two weekends of live music as part of plans to make more use of the venue.

Bosses at the pier have a long term goal to regenerate the 126-year-old building for multi-purpose use such as sporting and leisure events, conferences and business meetings, community events and weddings.

In the meantime, it is being used for a circus at Whitsun and during the school summer holidays. Now it has been decided to trial the two live music experiences.

The Tina Turner Experience has already been lined-up for The Jolly Roger on May 3 and 4 and July 3 and 4 at 7.30pm.

Pier director Elliot Ball said it is important that every part of the landmark contributes to income, the overall upkeep of the structure and its ongoing improvements.

“This is very much a pilot to see how it goes but we do have to look at all the various uses and ideas for every section of the pier, so they pay their way,” he added.

“It is vital that we do not have areas standing empty for periods of time if we can find a way of creating revenue.

“We are investing in the business, creating employment and improving what we can offer our customers and it is crucial that we do not rest on our laurels.

“We want Clacton Pier to be the top attraction of its type on the east coast and that means we cannot afford to standstill.

“It will be the first time that the Jolly Roger has hosted live music for many decades.”

They can be booked online at clactonpier.co.uk.